Lepstok or PFM-1 mines: This is how Russian drones are terrorizing Ukraine

Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are deploying small, leaf-shaped explosive devices across the streets of Kherson, blending with autumn foliage and causing dozens of injuries, according to local authorities and residents.

Known locally as lepstok or PFM-1 mines, these devices are designed to look like fallen leaves, making them nearly invisible and particularly dangerous for children. Since the beginning of the year, Kherson has reported at least three deaths, including a child, and more than 67 injuries linked to the mines. Vehicles and ambulances have also been damaged.

Teaching children about the mines

Authorities have set up anti-drone nets around critical areas, and schools have adapted lessons to teach children how to recognize and avoid the mines. "If children see a mine, they are told to stop, retrace their steps, and stay calm," says Irina Kortinuk, a local school official.

Residents like 13-year-old Arseni survived a mine incident thanks to prior training. "The bicycle seat absorbed most of the shrapnel. I managed to get to my grandmother's house safely," his mother explains.

Banned under the 1997 Ottawa Convention

The use of PFM-1 mines, banned under the 1997 Ottawa Convention, has been condemned by Amnesty International, which calls for these attacks to be classified as war crimes.

Despite ongoing threats, civilians continue to navigate the city cautiously, maintaining daily routines amid constant drone activity. "The goal is to terrorize the population," says Kherson military governor Oleksandr Prokudin. "It has become a recurring tactic this year."

