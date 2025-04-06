Leprechaun reboot loses its director

If you have been eagerly awaiting good news on Lionsgate's Leprechaun movie reboot, you might want to look away now. Some bad news has come out about the project, namely that director Felipe Vargas has exited the job and will no longer be helming the return of the horror series.

As per Bloody Disgusting, Vargas has been attached to the film for around a year, but with little progress occurring he has now exited the job and left the role open for someone else to snap up. The catch is that Lionsgate hasn't yet found its replacement director, meaning the film that has already been in development to some degree for a few years will likely still be a few years away from premiering, assuming Lionsgate doesn't decide to cancel it altogether.

The bit of good news is that Mike Van Waes' screenplay still exists and Roy Lee is still attached as a producer, meaning there are some core building blocks for this film to grow from.

Do you want a Leprechaun reboot?