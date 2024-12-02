LeonGids is departing Fnatic's Rainbow Six: Siege team

HQ

After a while of competing in the Asian circuit for competitive Rainbow Six: Siege, the British Fnatic decided to return to Europe in 2024 and did so by developing a roster that featured Leon "LeonGids" Giddens in the in-game leader role. This return to Europe has been a varied one for Fnatic, which has failed to really make much of a dent in the circuit, with its best result being a sixth place finish in the Europe League's first Stage. This is no doubt in part a reason behind the latest roster change.

Because Fnatic has affirmed that it is parting ways with LeonGids, a decision that also follows moving on from Juhani "Kantoraketti" Toivonen back in mid-November. Fnatic spoke about this change on X, where it added:

"Leon has been the IGL for Fnatic since we moved to the European circuit and we are grateful for his leadership, determination and showmanship both on and off the server.

"We're working closely to explore Leon's next steps, including within the Fnatic ecosystem."

It's unclear what the future will hold for LeonGids and Fnatic's Rainbow squad, but as it stands it has three members still on its active line-up.