Leonardo Fornaroli crowned Formula 2 champion one year after winning Formula 3

20-year-old Italian driver Leonardo Fornaroli from Invicta Racing was crowned Formula 2 champion last Sunday in Qatar, with still one Grand Prix to go. He needed 40 points to win the championship, and finished second in Qatar, while his closest rival, Jak Crawford, ended 11th. Richard Verschoor and Luke Browning, the other two drivers who still had some chances to win the tournament, finished sixth and tenth.

Born on December 3, 2004, the Italian now has clinched back-to-back titles in Formula 3 and Formula 2. Fornaroli joined Formula 2 in 2025, after winning Formula 3 in 2024, although he didn't win any races that year.

That changed this year, however, with four victories, four second places and one third place, and only finishing below the top eight in 23 out of 25 races. "Actually, winning the title without any race wins taught me how to stay calm and composed under huge pressure - because the pressure is there, because you are a championship contender", the Italian said.

However, his future is still unclear, but there are no signs that he will join Formula 1 soon...