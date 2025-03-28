Leonardo DiCaprio stars as an ex-revolutionary in Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another

We don't see Leonardo DiCaprio starring in many films these days, and likewise we only infrequently see Paul Thomas Anderson sitting in the director's chair. This year we're in for a bit of a treat, as both are coming together for an all-new dark-comedy drama flick known as One Battle After Another.

This movie sees DiCaprio appearing as an ex-revolutionary who is forced back into action to rescue the daughter of one of his former organisation's members, all after an evil enemy makes their grand return.

It's an unusual plot that isn't explained particularly well in the trailer, but the stacked cast (Benicio Del Toro, Sean Penn, Teyana Taylor, Regina Hall, Alana Haim, Chase Infiniti, and more), the strong performances, the direction, and the humour definitely seem to make up for that.

One Battle After Another is slated to debut in cinemas from September 26, and you can see its trailer below.