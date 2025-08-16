Leonardo DiCaprio reveals his biggest career regret

HQ

Leonardo DiCaprio is, without a doubt, one of Hollywood's biggest names—and has been for decades. From Titanic and The Departed to The Aviator, Django Unchained, and The Revenant—the latter earning him an Oscar for Best Actor—DiCaprio has built an extraordinary portfolio of iconic roles. But despite this impressive résumé, there's one part he still regrets passing on.

In an interview with Esquire, alongside director Paul Thomas Anderson—who is helming DiCaprio's upcoming film One Battle After Another—DiCaprio was asked if there's anything he regrets in his career. His answer:

"I'll say it even though you're here: My biggest regret is not doing Boogie Nights. It was a profound movie of my generation. I can't imagine anyone but Mark [Wahlberg] in it. When I finally got to see that movie, I just thought it was a masterpiece. It's ironic that you're the person asking that question, but it's true."

Fittingly, Anderson himself directed Boogie Nights (1997) and originally wanted DiCaprio for the lead role. However, the actor turned it down due to his commitment to Titanic (1997). Instead, DiCaprio suggested his co-star from The Basketball Diaries (1995), Mark Wahlberg, who went on to accept the role and achieve his breakout as Eddie Adams.

While DiCaprio admits he deeply regrets the decision, it's hard to imagine anyone else on the deck of the Titanic alongside Kate Winslet—a film that cemented his status as a global superstar. Still, it's an intriguing "what if" for film history.

Would you've liked to see Leo in Boogie Nights?