Spirited Away

Leonardo DiCaprio introduced Martin Scorsese to Studio Ghibli movies

Just one legendary actor supporting a legendary animator.

We all know it can be hard to get someone who doesn't really dig animated movies into the medium. No matter how hard you try and convince a friend or relative it's for adults too, all they see is children's cartoons. We imagine it was a similar situation when Leonardo DiCario tried to get Martin Scorsese to watch a Studio Ghibli movie.

As per Letterboxd, the two often show one another movies, with Scorsese usually being the one who showcases the most films to his regular leading man in order to get him prepared for a role. DiCaprio hasn't always managed to impress or enlighten Scorsese with his film picks, but the one time he did so was when he showed Scorsese Spirited Away.

Apparently the Studio Ghibli Oscar winner and Princess Mononoke both left Scorsese impressed by the works of Miyazaki. Now we need to hear Scorsese's thoughts on the other Ghibli works, and maybe even see if Miyazaki himself has seen The Wolf of Wall Street or The Departed.

Spirited Away

