Leon S. Kennedy's original voice actor has passed away

The original Resident Evil 2 was released back in 1998, and before passing the torch over to Paul Mercier and Matthew Mercer, the voice of rookie cop Leon S. Kennedy was recorded by actor Paul Haddad. While forever immortalised through his work, Haddad recently passed away from cancer at the age of 56, as told by Invader Studios on Twitter.

Besides his work in Resident Evil 2, he was also known from Resident Evil 2 tribute Daymare: 1998, and as the voice of Quicksilver in Fox's X-Men animation series in the '90s.

Photo: IMDb

Thanks, Bloody Disgusting