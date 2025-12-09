Leon S. Kennedy confirmed as a playable character in Resident Evil Requiem through a leak

HQ

Between the official confirmations and the mysterious teasers from the companies and their own organiser, Geoff Keighley, let's hope we still have some major surprises to see at this year's The Game Awards gala. But it seems that of those announcements that should be kept under wraps until the early hours of 12 December (according to European time) there is one that has already been confirmed without a doubt, and it has to do with the upcoming Resident Evil Requiem, which had already been tipped for a "sneak peek" at the event.

It turns out that PlayStation 5 players who pre-ordered the Standard Edition of the game from the PlayStation Store have been surprised to find that the pre-download icon (which will be activated on 24 February 2026) shows a new main artwork, one that features Leon S. Kennedy as the featured image. This confirms, therefore, that Leon will presumably be a main character or essential part of Resident Evil Requiem, confirming many rumours from previous months.

In case you needed any further proof, in case the game's PlayStation Store page has already fixed the error, Youtube user Bluewav has recorded a video of the moment, which you can watch below. So say goodbye to the official RE Requiem main art we've known so far (below the video), because later this week we'll probably have a new, definitive one to identify the game with.

What do you think of Leon S. Kennedy's return to the Resident Evil franchise?