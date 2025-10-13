Léon Marchand returns empty handed from Swimming World Cup 2025 and the rivalry increases

HQ

Léon Marchand is winner of four gold medals in Paris 2024, current holder of three World records and several more Olympic and European records, one of them achieved last summer (he set a new record in 200m medley at the World Championships in Singapore). However, his performance during the 2025 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup in Carmel, USA, held last weekend, was below expectations, returning empty handed in the five races he disputed.

Three months after setting a world record untouched for 14 years, he finished second in men's 200m individual medley, behind Shaine Casas (1:49.43), better than Marchand (1:53.09). Marchand also finished second in 200m backstroke, third in 400m free. The American, 25-year-old swimmer gets his revenge, after finishing second at the World Championships, which suggests that despite Marchand's dominance, and status as a superstar in France, the rivalry will continue.

"I have to give thanks to these guys, especially Léon", Casas said after the race, as picked by Olympics.com. "He kind of brings out the best in me. I just love the fire and that kind of rivalry. It feels good to just keep moving the needle forward every meet."