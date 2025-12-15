Leon Kennedy is the strongest person in the history of Resident Evil, says Requiem director

HQ

It seems like Resident Evil Requiem will see the marriage of both the franchise's action and survival horror aspects, through the playable characters of Leon S. Kennedy and Grace Ashcroft. Grace is a newcomer to the franchise, and will be terrified by every monster she sees, while Leon is a hardened veteran at this point, and even has been given an apparent power boost to make him the strongest protagonist in RE history.

"Grace is the most fearful person in the history of Resident Evil, and Leon is the strongest," said director Koji Nakinishi in an interview with Famitsu following Leon's reveal. "I think one of the highlights will be seeing how these two contrasting characters interact."

Nakinishi explained that the gameplay is roughly split down the middle when it comes to Leon and Grace, so you'll spend around half of the game as each protagonist. They'll interact with each other at various points in the story, and he likened the gameplay switching to be like going into a hot sauna and then a cold bath. "We've crafted it to bring out the best in the contrasting characters of Leon and Grace. It's a gameplay experience unlike anything in the Resident Evil series before, so I hope you'll give it a try," he said.

If you're a first-timer coming to Resident Evil Requiem, Nakinishi still thinks you'll have a good time playing as the veteran Leon. "Simply put, he's a good-looking guy. Not just in appearance, but in personality too," the director said. "He's good-looking both inside and out, but he's not arrogant about it. He's a light-hearted guy who likes to joke around and has a cool demeanor, but he's got a lot of passion inside. He's also strong in martial arts and technique, and has no weaknesses. If he were in real life, I don't think we'd be able to become friends."