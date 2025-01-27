Leon confirmed as protagonist in Resident Evil 9, insider reports

HQ

According to a recent report from tech4gamers, Capcom has officially confirmed the development of Resident Evil 9, with trusted insider Dusk Golem revealing that Leon Kennedy will return as the lead protagonist. This news is particularly exciting for fans, as Leon is one of the franchise's most beloved characters. Contrary to earlier rumours suggesting that Jill Valentine might also play a significant role, Dusk Golem clarifies that she will not be a main character and may only receive a minor reference in the game. The insider also cautions that much of the circulating information about Resident Evil 9 is inaccurate, urging fans to be wary of false rumours.

Capcom has been notably secretive about the project, indicating that Resident Evil 9 could be one of the studio's most ambitious titles to date. The development team is reportedly aiming for a 90/100 Metacritic score, with some reports suggesting they are experimenting with an open-world setting. More official details from Capcom are anticipated in the coming months.

What are your hopes for Resident Evil 9, and is Leon a good choice as a main character again?