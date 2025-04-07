LeoLabs set to deploy Scout radar in Indo-Pacific this year

HQ

The latest news on the United States . LeoLabs is set to introduce its Scout radar system to the Indo-Pacific region later this year, as part of its efforts to expand coverage of growing commercial and military launches, as announced by the company on Monday.

The Scout, a mobile and modular radar, will be a game changer for tracking on-orbit activity. With the number of launches steadily increasing, LeoLabs sees the deployment of its radar as a crucial step in filling a gap in tracking and cataloging satellite payloads.

The company is in discussions with multiple potential customers to ramp up production, with hopes of deploying numerous systems in the coming years. For now, it remains to be seen how this new technology will shape the future of space surveillance.