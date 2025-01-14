Leo Woodall is a mathematician on the run in Apple TV+'s Prime Target

If you're looking for something new to watch on Apple TV+, the good news is that there is plenty to get excited about. On top of the finale of Silo's second season arriving on Friday, on the same day that Severance kicks off its second season, shortly afterwards a new thriller show will make its arrival.

It's known as Prime Target, and it follows a young mathematician who is forced to go on the run in an attempt to save his life, all after the cybersecurity world puts a target on his head due to his latest great breakthrough that could shatter how cybersecurity measures around the globe works.

The show stars Leo Woodall in the lead role and alongside Quintessa Swindell, who plays a young protector tasked with keeping Woodall's math mastermind alive.

Prime Target is slated to begin its run on Apple TV+ as of January 22, and with this being the case, you can see the latest trailer for the show below, as well as its official synopsis.

"A brilliant young mathematician is on the verge of a major breakthrough when he realizes an unseen enemy is trying to destroy his idea. Together with a government agent who's been tracking him, he begins to unravel a troubling conspiracy."