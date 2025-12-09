Leo Messi wins MLS MVP award for the second year in a row

HQ

Leo Messi won his second MLS MVP award in a row, but this time, unlike last year, he did it alongside the MLS Championshiop: Inter Miami won the Major League Soccer for the first time, beating Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 on Saturday. They did it after scoring 101 goals in regular season and postseason, most goals ever by an MLS team.

Messi also had 15 goal contributions in the post season, the most by any player hin the history of the North Ameican "soccer" league, netting six goals and assisting nine. Enough achievements to be awarded the MVP award, given to him on a ceremony on Tuesday.

Messi is the first player in MLS history to win two MVP titles in a row and only the second to win two, after Preki in 1997 and 2003. The 38-year-old Argentinian is contracted until 2028 in Inter Miami, so he will see the big transformation of the MLS, who will completely change its calendar to align with the European leagues and the transfer markets (seasons will run from late summer to late spring the following year, instead of running during the calendar year).