Leo Messi will visit India for a "GOAT Tour" where a 70ft, 21m statue will be unveiled

Leo Messi's schedule does not stop even after winning the MLS Cup. The Argentinian star recently inaugurated the "Messi Cup" in Miami, a club competition for U-16 teams, and will now travel to India for a three-day "GOAT Tour" from December 13-15, where he will visit Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. It will be Messi's second visit to India, the first one being in 2011.

During his trip, Messi will meet with India Prime Minister Narendra Modi and multiple chief ministers, as well as several celebrities, reports India Today.

Fans can purchase tickets for different activities to watch one of Messi's public appearances (including a friendly match with celebrities, a charitable fashion show, an auction of memorabilia from the 2022 World Cup and musical performances). He will be accompanied in the tour by his Inter Miami's teammates Rodrigo de Paul and Luis Suárez. Tickets are being sold for an average of 4,500 Indian Rupees, the equivalent of 42 euros, but they are twice as expensive in Mumbai.

Perhaps the most striking aspect of the "GOAT Tour" is the unveiling of a huge statue, 70ft or 21,33 meters tall, that will be unveiled in Kolkata on Saturday, having been built by a crew of 45 people during 27 days.