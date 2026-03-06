Leo Messi visits Donald Trump in the White House: His face when he mentions Ronaldo

HQ

Lionel Messi and the full Inter Miami squad attended the White House on Thursday, where Donald Trump hosted an event to pay tribute to the MLS winners last season, making it the first time the White House invites the winners of the soccer competition (it usually happens with NBA, MLB or NFL champions every year).

In the event, Trump said that it was his son Barron who said that Messi was coming to DC. "He's a big fan of yours. He thinks you're a great person and I think you got to meet a little while ago", Trump said of his son. "He's a tremendous fan of yours and a gentleman named Ronaldo", the US President added, with some laughs heard, and with Messi smiling nervously. "Cristiano is great, you're great, some great athletes in that sport".

Trump also added that Messi "may be better than Pelé", who Trump watched "because he's old", and thanked Messi of choosing to play in Miami when he could have gone anywhere in the world. In the same media briefing, he updated the state of the war in Iran.

Last year, in his season full season in the MLS, Messi helped Inter Miami win their first MLS title, and the Argentinian was the first player to be named MVP two years in a row. The 2026 season of the MLS (the final full season to take place inside a full calendar year) has just started, with Miami losing the opening game to LAFC and winning their second with Orlando City. They are scheduled to play in Washington DC against DC United on Saturday.

Inter Miami will open their new stadium, called Nu Stadium, in one month.