Leo Messi takes Inter Miami to a final and breaks surprising record

Leo Messi has helped his team Inter Miami reach the Conference Finals in the MLS after scoring one and providing three assists against Cincinnati last night. The 4-0 victory means Inter Miami will face New York City (who beat Philadelphia Union 1-0) in the East Conference final on Saturday, November 29.

The match was outstanding for Messi, who thanks to his 3 assists during Sunday's match, equals the record hold by Ferenc Puskás as the top assister in history. Messi has provided 404 assists in 1,135 matches. With his 868 goals, he has 1,300 goal contributions, more than Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored 954 goals but "only" provided 259 assists to make 1,213 goal contributions.

This year, Messi has scored 46 goals, six of them in the MLS play-offs, getting Miami closer to their first MLS league title. In 2024, they won the title for best regular season, but lost in the play-offs.