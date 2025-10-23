Leo Messi signs contract extension with Inter Miami until 2028

HQ

Leo Messi will continue to play at Inter Miami for at least three more years. The Argentinian star, who arrived at Miami in 2023, has signed a contract extension running through the 2028 MLS season. That means three more full seasons, in addition to the current one that is close to ending (play-offs began on Wednesday with the wild card matches, before beginning properly on Saturday, with Inter Miami facing Nashville).

"It makes me really happy to stay here and to continue with this project that, besides being a dream, has become a beautiful reality — playing in this stadium, at Miami Freedom Park", Messi said, who posed in the construction site of the new stadium, Miami Freedom Park. "Since I arrived in Miami, I've been very happy, so I'm truly glad to keep going here."

Inter Miami Managing Owner, Jorge Mas, said that "Leo signing through 2028 is an ode to our amazing city". It is a relief for Miami fans, after the series of retirements announced in the team: Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets all announced their retirement weeks ago at the end of the current season. Luis Suárez, another former Barça legend, ends contract this year and has not yet announced a contract extension.

But with the absences of Busquets and Alba, rumours started circulating that Neymar could sign for Inter Miami and reunite with his former Barcelona and PSG teammate.

Leo Messi, who previously hinted about a possible retirement even before World Cup 2026, will be 41 by the time the 2028 season ends.