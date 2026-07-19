Leo Messi shares emotional goodbye message from Argentina team before World Cup final

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Leo Messi is likely to play his final World Cup match tonight, another consecutive World Cup final, this time against Spain. The Argentinian player, who turned 39 during his sixth World Cup appearance, published a post on Instagram that sounds like a goodbye (he would be 43 in World Cup 2030, so he will likely have retired by then).

Regardless of what happens tonight Sunday at the MetLife Stadium, Messi wanted to sent a tribute to his teammates. "The best thing about all these years has never been just the titles, but the whole journey. Sharing every day with this group, competing together, getting back up in difficult moments, and enjoying every step".

"Thank you to each of my teammates, the coaching staff, and all the people who work every day to keep this team a family", continued Messi, who could also become the top goalscorer of all time in World Cups, but only if he scored three goals (or two goals and shares the distinction with Mbappé).

"Whatever happens tomorrow, this group has already written a history that we will never forget and that no one will be able to erase".