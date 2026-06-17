Leo Messi scores hat-trick and breaks World Cup record with red card controversy

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After a disappointing Monday with all four matches ending in draws, Tuesday was the day when World Cup 2026 finally exploded, featuring four thrashings as France beat Senegal 3-1, Norway beat Iraq 4-1, Argentina beat Algeria 3-0, and Austria beat Jordan 3-1. It was also the day when the stars shone: Mbappé scored two, Haaland scored two... and then Leo Messi scored three against Algeria.

Messi's historic performance, his first hat-trick at a World Cup and the oldest player ever at 38 years old, turning 39 in seven days -taking that record from Cristiano Ronaldo- also means he is now the all-time World Cup goal-scorer in history, 16 goals in six World Cups participations, equaling the goals scored by Germany's Miroslav Klose.

Messi scored three times past Luca Zidane, Algeria's coach and Zinedine Zidane's son, but the match had a big controversy in the 30th minute, when Messi had scored one goal, and he step on Aissa Mandi's calf. Many people are arguing that it should have been a red card, but neither referee Szymon Marciniak nor VAR intervened.

The contact is clear, but pundit Thierry Henry on Fox Sports said that it was not a red card because there is no intent. "When you watch it again, you can clearly see that Lionel Messi is focused on the ball and trying to make a football action, not trying to hurt anyone. Yes, there is contact. Yes, it looks awkward. But not every collision is a red card."

What do you think? Should Messi have been given a red card for this action against Mandi?