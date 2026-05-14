Leo Messi scores a double in thrilling 5-3 victory at the MLS, one month before World Cup begins

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Inter Miami achieved a big win in the MLS, with Leo Messi scoring a double as they beat Cincinnati 5-3. The thrilling match started with Messi scoring in the 24th minute, but Cincinnati managed to add three goals. But from 3-1 up, to 5-3 down, as Miami added four more goals, including an own goal in the 89th minute by Roman Celentano.

Messi added his 10th and 11th goals this season in the MLS after 13 matches, but Inter Miami has been more uneven this season, with 7 wins, 4 draws, and 2 defeats, and still no victories at their new stadium, Nu Stadium, that opened on April 4, after losing 4-3 to Orlando City on May 3.

Inter Miami only has two more matches, both at home against Portland on May 17 and Philadelphia on May 24, before the players are released for World Cup. Argentina plays their first group stage match against Nigeria on June 16 (June 17 at 3:00 AM CEST). If Argentina reaches the final and play on July 19, Messi would only have four days to celebrate and rest before the MLS season resumes on July 23.