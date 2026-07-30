Leo Messi returns to Inter Miami's training duties ten days after World Cup final

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Lionel Messi has returned to training, ten days after the World Cup final that Argentina lost to Spain, and will be available for Inter Miami's next match on Saturday. The MLS stopped during World Cup, but resumed in the weekend the World Cup ended, with Messi and Rodrigo de Paul being the only two MLS players in the final, both from Argentina, both from Inter Miami.

Messi and de Paul have missed two matches, as they were given a break after World Cup ended, and Miami won both matches, 3-2 against Chicago and 1-0 against Montréal, extending a winning streak to six matches. Messi, who visited his family and his father Jorge, who had suffered an undisclosed illness, also chose not to participate in the All-Star Game between MLS and Liga MX on Wednesday.

Messi will be available for the upcoming match against Columbus on Saturday, August 1. Currently, Inter Miami is second in the Eastern Conference with 37 points, two points behind Nashville, having played 17 matches. In the MLS, the top nine teams in each conference qualify to play-offs or play-ins, so being the first or second in the regular season is not as important: last season Inter Miami won the MLS Cup but finished third in the Eastern Conference.