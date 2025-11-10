Leo Messi returns to Camp Nou and sends cryptic message: "I hope I can return someday, not just as a player..."

HQ

Leo Messi visited the construction of FC Barcelona's Camp Nou, and his Instagram post reached seven million likes in two hours. "Last night I returned to a place I miss with all my heart. A place where I was immensely happy, where you all made me feel a thousand times over like the happiest person in the world".

He followed with a cryptic message: "I hope I can return someday, and not just to say goodbye as a player, which I never got to do..."

Messi left Barça in the summer of 2021, as the club failed to renew his contract and left to PSG, where he played for two years. He then moved to Inter Miami, after some brief rumours of a return to Barcelona that never happened, wary of what happened two years earlier. He recently extended his contract with Inter Miami until 2028, so he will be 41 by then. Messi, however, hinted a return to Barcelona, but if it's not as a player... as a coach?

Next for Messi is the Conference Semifinal against Cincinnati in MLS, after Inter Miami survived the play-offs with a 4-0 thrashing of Nashville in which Messi scored a brace. Last year, they failed to make it this far despite ending the regular season with a record-breaking 74 points.