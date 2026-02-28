Leo Messi regrets not learning English when he had the chance

HQ

Lionel Messi regrets not having learned English, which apparently caused some awkward moments with celebrities as he could not communicate with. The Argentinian star revealed it in an interview with podcast Miro de Atrás (via EFE): "I regret so many things. I tell my children, Having a good education, not having learned English as a child. I've had time to study, and I regret it a lot. Then you experience moments where you're with important people, trying to talk or have a conversation, and you feel somewhat ignorant," he said.

Messi also revealed that he was approached to play for the Spanish national team, but his desire was always to play for Argentina. "Something came up from Spain at some point. I was already playing for Barcelona and they kind of hinted at it. It's normal, it happened with many kids at that time. Although I'm Argentine, obviously, I had gone to Barcelona when I was very young and did a large part of my youth development there, and the possibility was there, it could happen".

Although Leo Messi played his youth career in Newell's Old Boys, the team from Rosario, his family moved to Barcelona in 2001, when he was 14, and was enrolled in the Royal Spanish Football Federation in 2002, quickly climbing until his first team debut in 2004. Messi currently plays his third season at the MLS, where Inter Miami defends title, but suffered a 3-0 defeat to LAFC in the first match.