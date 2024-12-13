Leo Messi joins Fortnite tonight: how much does the skin cost?

HQ

Leo Messi, one of the best footballers of all time, a legend in Argentina, Barcelona and now Miami at 37-year-old, will joint Fortnite. Epic Games has announced that Messi will arrive to the Battle Royale tonight, as a paid skin only (no battle pass).

As far as we've seen, there will be different variants, including one that looks like a lion. Leaks of the skin have confirmed the price: you can buy two different skins for 1,800 or 1,500 V-Bucks, 2 pickaxes for 800 V-Bucks each, or the full bundle, including emotes, for 2,800 B-Vucks.

2,8000 V-Bucks are 22,99 euros, so Messi fans will have to spend a lot if they want to play the Battle Royale with Messi. Of course, there will be a LEGO version to use in the brand new online social sim mode.

So yes, it is a large price, but considering everything that Fortnite offers for free, it's not as agreggious, and Messi fans will gladly pay for him. Previously, Neymar Jr, Marco Reus and Harry Kane had already joined the game.

In other Fortnite news, it was announced yesterdat that Epic Games had reached an agreement with Spanish telecom Teléfonica.