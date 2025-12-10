Leo Messi inaugurates the 'Messi Cup' to be played this week at Inter Miami's grounds

HQ

Leo Messi, days after winning the MLS Cup and receiving the MVP award for the second year in a row with Inter Miami, has inaugurated his own cup: the Messi Cup, an under 16 competition that wll be held annually with the best eight youth teams in the world. The first edition takes place between December 9-16, 2025, and the first matches took place at the Inter Miami's facilities, including the Chase Stadium and the Florida Blue Training Center.

The first matches already took place, and these are the results:



Manchester City 3-0 Inter Milan



Inter Miami 4-0 Newell's Old Boys



Chelsea 4-2 Atlético de Madrid



Barcelona 2-2 River Plate



The competition was announced back in October, aiming to boost competitive opportunities for players under 16. "Players chasing their dreams. A platform for the next era. One stage, one future. This is more than football, it's a movement", described the Messi Cup on their social networks.

The competition features a group stage format with two groups of four teams, where the best two teams on each group will go to semi-finals.