Leo Messi has no intention to return to Barcelona, says journalist and biographer

HQ

Leo Messi left Barcelona in August 2021, and after a short tenure at PSG, the Argentinian star found a second youth at Inter Miami, bringing in an unprecedented level of media coverage to the North American league. At 37, Messi still has fuel for more, and recently a rumour surfaced about a return to Barcelona.

However, that is not the case. According to Guillem Balagué, CBS journalist and Messi's biographer, Messi has no intention to return to Barcelona. "I would say it is impossible while Laporta is in charge", said Balagué (via Sport), and seems certain that Inter Miami will try to convince Messi to remain at the club, as his contract ends at the end of the current season - by the end of 2025.

Balagué talked after South American channel Dsports said that "Messi will not stop without playing at the new Camp Nou first". An assumption that, apparently, has no real basis, and Messi, surrounded with more Barça teammates at Miami than he would be at Barcelona, will try again to win the MLS, after being eliminated last year.

Despite MLS being often criticised - it makes players lazy, said Uruguay manager - staying at Inter Miami is Messi's best shot at keeping in form before the 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, which he hasn't confirmed yet if he will play. Messi will compete in next summer's FIFA Club World Cup.