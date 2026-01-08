Leo Messi doesn't see himself as a coach when he retires, would like to be a club owner

HQ

Leo Messi is not thinking yet about retirement, having recently signed a contract extension with MLS champions Inter Miami until 2028. However, at 38, his football days are coming to an inevitable end. What will he do when he hangs up the boots?

Messi was asked about it in an interview with Luzu TV in Argentina, and first he said what he will not do: "I don't see myself as a coach. Being a Sporting Director interests me more, but if I had to choose one, what I'd like most is to be a club owner".

There are things that come from being a club owner that interest Messi: "I'd like to have my own club, start from the bottom, and make it grow. To be able to give the kids the opportunity to develop and achieve something important. If I had to choose, that's what would appeal to me most."

In reality, Messi is already co-owner of an Uruguayan fourth division team, originally launched by Luis Suárez (the name of the club, Deportivo LSM, come from their initials). Messi also gives name to the Messi Cup, a u-16 competition with football clubs from all over the world, which took place last month in Miami.

But before all of that, Messi wants to stay in shape to play in World Cup 2026 in the summer for Argentina.