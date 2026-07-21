Leo Messi congratulates Spain, says pain is immense and will take time to heal

HQ

Leo Messi has broken his silence after Argentina lost the World Cup final to Spain. The day before the match, Messi wrote that "whatever happens, this group has already written a history that we will never forget", but one day after the match, he said that the wound will take time to heal and the pain is immense, and also congratulated Spain.

Messi won World Cup in 2022, but has now lost two World Cup finals, to Spain in 2026 and to Germany in 2014. He turned 39 during the competition, so he is unlikely to feature in World Cup 2030: no player has ever been in seven World Cups.

"The pain is immense, and this wound will take time to heal. But I also hold onto all the good things. The matches we turned around by giving it our all - moments that will remain in our memories forever - and the support of an entire country which, combined with this group's hard work and effort, brought us back among the world's elite once again", Messi wrote on social media. "I also want to congratulate Spain on winning the championship", he added.

"It is hard to fully appreciate our achievement right now, but this group reached two consecutive World Cup finals. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for every greeting and message. Once again, we managed to unite as a country and stand together, sharing the immense pride of being Argentine."

Messi was by far the best player of the team, and maybe of the tournament, with eight goals and four assists, but the violent behaviour of some of his teammates and the unsportsmanlike behaviour of the whole group tarnished their feat of making it into the final, and now FIFA is investigating.