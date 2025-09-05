Leo Messi casts doubts about his involvement in World Cup 2026: "The most logical thing is that I won't make it"

HQ

Leo Messi shone in what, most likely, was his final match in Argentina. The World Champions defeated Venezuela 3-0, with Messi scoring twice (two "gifts" assisted by Julián Álvarez and Thiago Almada, to the delight of a jam-packed Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, in front of his whole family, who went to witness the match knowing that, by the time Argentina plays a qualifier match again on their home ground, which will happen in 2027, Messi would have been retired by then.

In fact, Messi might not even make it to World Cup 2026, despite everyone assuming he would. Messi argues that he would only play if he feels good, and given his age, he might not last another full year. "As I said before about the World Cup, I don't think I'll play another. Because of my age, the most logical thing is that I won't make it", explaining that he hasn't made a decision yet.

"When I feel good, I enjoy it, but when I don't, honestly, I don't have a good time, so I prefer not to be there if I don't feel good. So we'll see", saying that he will take it day be day and that he will wait until the MLS season ends. Then, there will be six months between the 2026 pre-season and the start of World Cup, so we will decide by then.

It would be sad if Messi cannot make it to World Cup 2026, where he could actually play in the US, where his new fans from Inter Miami are. Do you think World Cup 2026 will be the "last dance" for Leo Messi?