Leo Messi announces retirement from Argentine national team: "I swear that I always gave my all"

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Leo Messi, 39, has announced what many already feared for a while: the GOAT is retiring from the Argentinian national team, saying he has "given it all" and that this chapter coming to an end "hurts deeply", and revealing that he took the decision right after losing the World Cup final 2026 to Spain.

"It was a decision that hurt, and still hurts, to my core, but I understand that it's the right time. I swear that I always gave my all, not just in the last few years when we won everything, but before that too. I always fought and gave everything for this jersey, to bring you joy and make you proud to be Argentinian through football", Messi wrote.

"There's not much time left, and chapters are closing, and this is one that hurts me deeply. I love, loved, and will always love being on the National Team. I've given everything I have; I have nothing more to give, and besides, there are some great young players coming up behind me who deserve to be there."

After thanking his family, his teammates and his fans, he reveals that he wrote the message on July 21st, two days after the final. "Today, after what happened to my dad, I'm even more convinced than before."

Weeks after World Cup ended, Messi's father Jorge Messi died of illness, his health had deteriorated and Messi played the competition knowing that his father was ill. Messi has returned to action (last weekend he scored four goals in a 7-1 win to Montréal) but also said he may not play for much longer.