Leo Messi and Sergio Ramos reunite in MLS All-Star game: everything you need to know

While football is growing in North America, the Major League Soccer naturally resembles more the other major leagues in the US, like the NBA: the presence of play-offs after the regular season and the big spectacles beyond the matches, including a tradition that has never been importe to Europe, the All-Star games.
Just like in the NBA, the All-Star games take place midway through the regular season, with the best players of the whole league chosen via a combination of fan votes and a league commissioner. Initially they made the All-Stars of the East and West Conference fight, but lately they chose to instead have the MLS All-Stars playing against European clubs, like Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Juventus, Arsenal...
That changed in 2021, with the format still used today: the MLS All-Stars vs. the Liga MX All-Stars. That is, the best players of the MLS (USA and Canada) vs. the best players from the Mexican league.
Now that they are halfway through the MLS regular season, it's time to set aside differences and play the All-Star, taking place on Wednesy, July 23 at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas (Thursday July 24 at 2:00 BST, 3:00 CEST in Europe). One day earlier there will be a skill challenge.
And who will be the stars above the All-Stars? Naturally, all eyes will be on Inter Miami's Leo Messi, who can't stop scoring goals, on his first All-Star (he and Luis Suarez missed last year due to injury in Copa América). And there's already "fan-service", as he will reunite with Monterrey's Sergio Ramos, eternal rival they were at Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, and then briefly teammates at Paris Saint-Germain.
Other popular players from the MLS All-Star include Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano (San Diego), Diego Rossi (Columbus Crew), Evander (FC Cincinnati) or Jordi Alba (Inter Miami). On the Liga MX All-Star, we also find James Rodríguez (León), Alexis Vega (Toluca) or Sergio Canales (Monterrey).
Last year, the Mexicans beat the North Americans 4-1. In reality, the MLS All-Stars rarely win when they play against players from abroad... will it happen again this year, with Messi on their side?