Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo depicted in LEGO statues: leaked images and first details

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LEGO is joining the hype of the FIFA World Cup with a series of LEGO sets dedicated to the world of football. We already have on stores two sets, depicting the World Cup 2026 official ball, with a mini stadium inside, as well as the World Cup trophy, and more sets will be released in May, focused on Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who are likely to have one "last dance" at the highest level this summer.

New leaks from BootlessBricks on Instagram show the first images of the statues of Messi and Cristiano, who will have between 850 and 950 pieces, and will cost $79.99 (usually, same amount in euros)

An official announcement and better look should come soon, and these won't be the only football LEGO sets on May: four dioramas ($30) will be released of Messi, Ronaldo, as well as France's Kylian Mbappé and Brazil's Vini Jr., of around 490-510 pieces, coming with a minifigure each.

Finally, a huge Messi art, of the LEGO +18 collection, will also be released on May, for $200. Will you buy any LEGO football sets before World Cup?