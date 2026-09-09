Leo Messi about to buy a second-tier Spanish football club

HQ

Leo Messi continues to build enterprises to keep being involved in football after his retirement, and the Argentinian star will become the owner of a Spanish football club, Eldense, which plays in the second division, buying 100% of the shares to Colombian investment group TH Soluciones Group SAS.

The club confirmed that they reached an agreement to become the owner, "pending completion of the final legal and contractual procedures, including the corresponding due diligence process, as well as the mandatory authorisation from the High Council for Sports (CSD)".

This would make Eldense the second club owned by Messi, after he bought UE Cornellá (in the fifth division) last April. Messi will also receive a stake in Inter Miami when his current contract ends.