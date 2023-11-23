Leo Kliesen confirmed for Tekken 8

HQ

If you have missed German fighters in the very inclusive Tekken 8, we have some good news for you as Bandai Namco has now confirmed that Leo Kliesen will be kicking butt in the game. Leo was originally added in Tekken 6 and was intended as a character well suited for both beginners and seasoned veterans. Despite the fact that he is German, he uses the Chinese martial art Bajiquan fighter.

We have the first Leo Kliesen trailer for you below, and Tekken 8 launches January 26 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. Check it out and tell us if Leo seems to be a fighter you are likely to play.