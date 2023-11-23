Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Tekken 8

Leo Kliesen confirmed for Tekken 8

Yet another fighter joins the roster.

If you have missed German fighters in the very inclusive Tekken 8, we have some good news for you as Bandai Namco has now confirmed that Leo Kliesen will be kicking butt in the game. Leo was originally added in Tekken 6 and was intended as a character well suited for both beginners and seasoned veterans. Despite the fact that he is German, he uses the Chinese martial art Bajiquan fighter.

We have the first Leo Kliesen trailer for you below, and Tekken 8 launches January 26 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. Check it out and tell us if Leo seems to be a fighter you are likely to play.

Tekken 8

