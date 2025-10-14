Leo Borg, son of Björn Borg, wins his second ATP match ever in Stockholm

HQ

Björn Borg, one of the best tennis players of all time, despite his unusually short career (won 11 Grand Slams at Wimbledon and Roland Garros before he retired at 26), instilled passion for tennis to his 22-year-old song, Leo Borg, who has just won his second ATP match ever, against Sebastian Ofner at the BNP Paribas Nordic Open, also knonwn as Stockholm Open, a tournament his father won in 1980 against his greatest rival John McEnroe.

Son of Bjorn's third wife Patricia Östfeld, Leo Borg is ranked 633 at ATP rankings. Sadly, injuries stopped his growth in the ATP circuit, and he has mostly competed at ITF World Tennis Tour. This is his second victory ever at an ATP competition, the first one being against Elias Ymer at Nordea Open in July 2023, also in Sweden.

Back in 2023, he achieved a best rank of 334. "My first Stockholm win is so special. I really stepped up my game, so I'm really happy with my performance. I have the level, but the consistency has not been my greatest side. I've really worked on my stuff, and I really stepped up today and showed myself, and the tennis people, that I really belong here", he said.

Borg entered the tournament as a wild card, and next will face a much higher hanked opponent, Denis Shapovalov (World No. 23) in second rond.

Last month, Björn Borg published his memories, where he revealed that he recently healed from an "extremely aggressive" prostate cancer.