Lenovo's new handheld gaming PC launches this October

Lenovo has returned to the IFA trade show in Berlin, and one of this year's biggest attractions is the Legion Go 2, the successor to last year's portable gaming PC. The most notable change is an 8.8-inch OLED display, a clear upgrade from the LCD panel of its predecessor. The resolution has been scaled back slightly from 2560x1600 to 1920x1200, but on a screen this size, it's unlikely to bother most players. On top of that, Lenovo has added VRR and a dynamic refresh rate between 30-144Hz, ensuring a much smoother gaming experience.

Inside, the new Ryzen Z2 (or Z2 Extreme) is paired with 16GB or 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage, with the option to expand via microSD just like before. Another major improvement is the battery, now rated at 74Wh - nearly 50 percent larger than the one found in the original Legion Go.

The downside? Weight. The Legion Go 2 tips the scales at 1079 grams, making it almost 200 grams heavier than its predecessor, and noticeably bulkier overall. How this affects long-term handheld comfort remains to be seen.

The device launches in October running Windows. European pricing has yet to be announced, but in the US, the base model starts at around $1100. The high-end variant with Ryzen Z2 Extreme, 32GB RAM, and 2TB storage will retail for about $1480 - a price tag that firmly plants the Legion Go 2 in the premium segment.

