Lenovo's latest flagship laptop is an absolute gaming beast

Recently at its Tech World Shanghai 2025 event, Lenovo unveiled its latest flagship laptop, the new Legion 9i 10th generation. This 18-inch laptop is designed for both the people who play games and those who make them, with impressive features packed within.

The 18-inch screen offers a 240 Hz refresh rate at 4K and up to 440 Hz at FHD, with 2D and 3D support for designers and gamers that might want to make use of 3D features. Inside, the laptop has up to an RTX 5090 GPU, an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, and space for up to 192GB of RAM as well as 8TB of SSD storage.

Jun Ouyang, Lenovo's senior vice president and general manager of the consumer segment, intelligent devices group, Lenovo, said the following in a statement: "The most powerful gaming laptops deliver seamless performance even with the most demanding titles, and the new Lenovo Legion 9i (18", 10) laptop is designed to set a new standard. Built with top-tier hardware and next-generation AI software innovations, it combines exceptional speed and intelligence — not just for immersive gaming, but also to empower game developers, AI engineers, and designers with the high performance and optional 2K 3D support they need to bring their visions to life."

Even the top cover has been given a fresh and powerful redesign. For this new 9i model, a forged carbon lid has been introduced, which will prove to be stronger and lighter than aluminium. Also, each top cover is one of a kind, so if you grab yourself one of these laptops, it'll be unique to you.

Currently, the Lenovo Legion 9i 10th generation will be available from June, with an expected starting price of 4499 EUR.