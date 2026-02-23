Lenovo urges partners to place orders before price hikes begin next month

HQ

Lenovo is urging its partners to place orders as quickly as possible, at least over in the US. Price surges are affected to hit the company's devices across the board, from mobile phones to personal computers to tablets.

Wade McFarland, the company's North America channel chief, said in an email sent to partners (obtained by CRN), that price changes are expected to come into effect in early March, therefore they should get their orders in as soon as possible.

It might be the case even if an order is placed right now that it will still be effected by the price increases, as any order placed before the 28th of February but not shipped by the 31st of March will be repriced.

As AI and data centres continue to eat away at the supplies of the tech industry, it seems consumer electronics are headed in a very pricey direction right now. We don't know if things will get better, but it'll likely be some time before we see any breakdown of the AI demand.