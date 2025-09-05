Lenovo unveils new Yoga Tab and Idea Tab Plus tablets

HQ

As part of a huge unveiling of new products, from laptops to a 3D update coming to their gaming glasses, Lenovo has also shown off a pair of tablets that'll both be available starting this month. They are the Lenovo Yoga Tab and the Lenovo Idea Tab Plus.

The Yoga Tab might sound like it's only a companion for morning stretching and breathing exercises, but it's a tablet based around creativity. Coming with a Yoga Pen to sketch out ideas or just doodle a day away, it has a 3.2K display, with a 144Hz refresh rate, and a new silicon-carbon battery. The Yoga Tab launches with an expected starting price of €499

The Idea Tab Plus is a bit cheaper, with an expected starting price of €299, but it has AI inclusion just like the Yoga Tab, alongside a 2.5K display with a Octa-Core processor and a 10,200 mAh battery. It might not be the creative powerhouse of the Yoga Tab, but it can be used with accessories like pens or keyboards.

This is an ad: