Lenovo to offer both Intel and AMD based Legion Pro gaming laptops

Lenovo is offering an Intel and AMD version of the Legion Pro laptop, which depending on the SKU, is either called the Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (Intel based) or Legion 5 Pro Gen7 (AMD based). While the AMD 6000 CPU that has been chosen for the laptop is currently unknown, the Intel version will have up to a i9-12900H as its CPU. Otherwise they seem to offer the same, very impressive specifications.

16:10 aspect ratio 16" WQHD+ (2560 x 1600) IPS 240Hz adaptive refresh rate display with an incredible 3ms response time, 500 NITS brightness and G-Sync, which currently is a world first, and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics, while being cooled by Legion Coldfront 4.0. It has both Thunderbolt 4, Windows 11, up to 32GB DDR5 4800Mhz Memory, 2TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 and 80Whr battery. Connectivity includes Ethernet (thank god) Wi-Fi 6E, HDMI and Bluetooth 5.1.

Lenovo also promises vastly improved audio as well as 40% more powerful cooling.

