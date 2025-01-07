Lenovo to expand Legion Go handheld PC family with several new gadgets

HQ

As part of CES, Lenovo has revealed its grand plans to expand and grow the Legion Go handheld PC platform line. The model that originally kicked off with a device that was revealed at IFA 2023, will soon expand with three new models that each slightly differ, but offer compelling changes.

The first main new device is the Legion Go S, which is a device that uses an 8" WUXGA 16:10 120Hz PureSight touch display, and is powered by either an AMD Ryzen Z2 Go processor or an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme, alongside up to 32 GB of 7500 Mhz LPDDR5X RAM and a 3-cell 55.5 Whr battery. It weighs just 730 grams, has Wi-Fi 6E support, two USB 4 ports, and a microSD slot. This will run on Windows.

The second is the Legion Go S - Powered by SteamOS, and it's pretty much the exact same device as the prior one, except it runs on SteamOS, making it the world's first licensed handheld gadget to use the operating system.

Looking at pricing and release dates, the Legion Go S will sell for €629 from January, and the Legion Go S - Powered by SteamOS will release in April with a yet to be communicated price.

Lastly, is the Legion Go (8.8" 2), which is a prototype successor to the original model. Lenovo is keeping details on this gadget mostly under wraps, but what we do know is that this prototype model uses an AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor with RDNA 3.5 graphics, as well as 32 GB of 7500 Mhz LPDDR5X RAM, to power its 8.8" 16:10 144Hz 500 nits OLED PureSight touch display with variable refresh rate support. It even has a larger 74 Whr battery, improved and more ergonomic controllers, and even with this lack of firm information, has plans to debut sometime in 2025.