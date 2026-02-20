Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 6

Late last year, I reviewed my first ThinkPad in a long time, and I proclaimed relatively loudly in the text that "it was so good to be back". Everything I loved about that machine, more specifically the "Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 13th Gen Aura Edition", can also be found here in the X13 Gen 6, because a ThinkPad is a ThinkPad, but there is also one difference in particular that is worth pointing out.

But first, what is the same? The top is made of carbon fibre, the bottom is made of aluminium, so it weighs almost nothing, approximately 988 grams, which means that it practically disappears in your hand and can be easily transported to and from work, or a study, or just around the house. Despite this, it has all the relevant MIL-STD certifications, which means it can operate smoothly in extreme heat or cold, and it's not so thin that there is no room for both HDMI and USB-A.

The big compromise between this and the aforementioned Aura is that the screen is just not as attractive. It's a 13.3" 1920x1200 WUXGA panel, which basically just means "IPS". This means a relatively high brightness of around 400 NITS overall, and it covers 100% sRGB. But the Aura has a 2.8K 120Hz OLED, which delivers the same battery life, so a 1200p 60Hz IPS panel is a bit of a downgrade, to put it mildly. Yes, the machine is cheaper, in fact many thousands of pounds cheaper, and that is certainly a factor worth considering. But on the other hand, I think this panel is too basic to belong on a machine in this price range in general.

That said, you get the fantastic construction, the ThinkPad keyboard, the excellent trackpad, the ports, and relatively sharp internals as well. We're talking about an AMD Ryzen AI 7 Pro 350, a CPU with 8 cores and 16 threads, which boosts to 5GHz. This is combined with internal Radeon 860M graphics, a Ryzen NPU, 32GB LPDDR5x RAM, and a 1TB M.2 2280 SSD in this case. As always, it's possible to tweak these configurations a little, but broadly speaking, you buy a ThinkPad for its construction and build quality, and that is present regardless of the CPU and RAM choices. The idea is that this machine doesn't really keep you waiting when it comes to everyday tasks involving light Photoshop and Premiere use, multitasking through word processing and browsers, and other relatively light-hearted tasks.

This is an ad:

We've written this enough times; you know what a ThinkPad is, and whether you choose an Intel Core Ultra, this one, or even one with a cheaper CPU, it's not going to be a gaming beast or a sluggish turtle.

However, it's still clear that Lenovo tunes these machines to minimise heat dissipation and noise levels, which is naturally a delight for your fingers (and thighs) and ears. Overall, this is just a very comfortable machine to use, and the slightly larger 41Whr can easily deliver at least 12 hours of basic use on a single charge.

But to be completely honest, a review like this doesn't really need to be any longer. ThinkPads have their fantastic reputation because Lenovo believes so strongly in this very specific framework. Yes, small upgrades, tweaks, and improvements are introduced on an ongoing basis, but overall, this is the same machine it was five years ago, and many years before that. I think this profile works, and I can definitely recommend ThinkPads to anyone who is willing to spend a lot of money on a machine that can withstand a bit of everything and look good while doing so. I think the screen is a bit embarrassing for Lenovo in 2026 because the battery can easily handle 120Hz, and OLED should be standard. But apart from that, it performs as it should, looks as it should, and works as it should, and the score reflects this.

This is an ad: