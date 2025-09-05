Lenovo reveals that the Legion Go 2 will be available in October, starting at €999

HQ

The handheld PC market looks to get another major contender as Lenovo has revealed that the Lenovo Legion Go 2 arrives this October. After its premiere and reveal in January at CES this year, fans have been keeping a keen eye on when the Lenovo Legion Go 2 will be available to purchase, and now they have their answer.

We're still lacking an absolutely firm date, but we do have some more specifications to pour over in the meantime. It seems Lenovo is opting for a few different configurations for the new Legion Go 2, as you can have either 16GB or 32GB of RAM, up to 2TB of SSD storage with a minimum of 1TB, and either an AMD Z2 APU or the more powerful AMD Z2 Extreme. The base model, with 1TB of SSD storage, 16GB of RAM, and the AMD Z2 will launch with a price of €999.

Where we see perhaps the biggest leap from the Lenovo Legion Go to the Go 2 is in the screen. The Lenovo Legion Go 2 has a 1200p OLED display, which might be a lower resolution than its predecessor, but the OLED screen is sure to make up for that.

