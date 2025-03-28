Lenovo Legion R34w-30 UWQHD

Over time, screen sizes tend to grow. Many gamers still use 27" monitors - we assume - because 1920x1080p is still the most used resolution. But the trend seems to be towards larger monitors and higher resolution if you look at, for example, Steam's monthly hardware survey.

The R34w-30 is widescreen, WQHD (3440x1440, 21:9), and it's also curved (1500R). It can run up to 180Hz with a response time of 0.5 ms. The design is standard Legion - a mix of industrial and gaming-orientated. It could be better, but it could also be much, much worse. It's a cheap monitor, so there's nothing resembling G-Sync, but it does have AMD FreeSync Premium. In return, you get a 220V power connector, two HDMI 2.1 ports, and one DisplayPort 1.4.

The light source is WLED, or white LEDs. This gives a solid and even light image, but unfortunately also a constantly high brightness. Despite minimal light bleed, the screen appears very bright, resulting in poor black levels and virtually no differentiation between black and grey. WLED and VA panels don't have to have such poor black levels as here, but they do, and you should be aware of that. Perhaps this also explains why you can sometimes get a 34" gaming monitor for £170.

The colours are washed out and not very impressive for a monitor in 2025. With a DCI-P3 value of 90%, this is perhaps not surprising. In short: colours are washed out, overexposed, and pale. On the other hand, there is less ghosting than I feared. A good idea would be to calibrate the monitor to the best of your ability, e.g. via AMD Adrenalin. There are also built-in speakers with "rich sound" - but the sound is lousy and should only be used if no other alternatives exist.

The screen is fully adjustable, offering swivelling, tilting, and height adjustments. This should make it ergonomic, you'd think, but I don't quite agree with that use of the word.

That's all there really is to know about this monitor, all things considered. I simply can't get over how poor the black level is, how washed out the colours are, and how overexposed everything appears. Can you improve it by adjusting the settings? Yes - but it takes a lot of adjustments before the picture is even remotely acceptable. The vast majority of buyers will simply see the poor picture, pack up the monitor, and buy another one.

Yes, it's big, and yes, it's cheap. But those are also the main reasons to buy it, not the picture quality, which should be the most important aspect.

