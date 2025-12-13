Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 10

HQ

When it comes to gaming laptops, the conversation can often drift too heavily towards brands that that we're all too accustomed to being associated with gamers. MSI, ASUS ROG and the like. Lenovo Legion is up there, too, and yet I often still think that this laptop brand remains a bit underrated. I've reviewed a couple of laptops sent my way by Lenovo now, and as a whole Gamereactor has gone through the Legion range fairly regularly. All in all, it seems Lenovo Legion laptops have only been improving, with this latest generation really taking the cake when it comes to providing powerful performance, visuals so good you forget you're gaming on a laptop, and a sleek design that doesn't make you feel like the guy wearing a "I paused my game to be here" t-shirt at the function.

Kim recently took a look at the tenth generation of Lenovo Legion Pro 7, which certainly sits at the higher end of gaming laptops when it comes to components and performance. I'll try not to harp on too much about the same points that he did, but largely I find much of the same things to praise, even if the Legion Pro 5 I've had my hands on, which swaps the RTX 5080 out for a 5070, has 32GB of RAM instead of 64GB, and comes with a Ryzen 9 9955HX rather than an Intel Ultra 9 275HX CPU. Those components for the unit I've reviewed put that laptop in the upper echelons of the 10th gen Lenovo Legion Pro 5 range, but the price point for these laptops seems more than fair, considering what you get.

On Lenovo's site right now, you can pick up a Legion Pro 5 Gen 10 for ~£1150. It doesn't have some of the finer features and gamers will note the drop down to an RTX 5050 GPU, but that still feels like a decent deal in the world of PC gaming nowadays. For a couple hundred more pounds, you can get your 5060 or 5070 and what feels like the centrepiece of this whole kit: the OLED screen.

I've dabbled with OLED in the past, using it primarily on the Nintendo Switch OLED, with TVs and the odd monitor, but for some reason Lenovo's new generation of laptops is where I feel like this technology really pops. On a 1600p screen OLED really brings darks and colours to life, especially while gaming. You almost forget you're on the smaller screen of a laptop, as you're just drawn in by the amazing visuals the monitor on this bad boy provides. Now, given the performance capabilities of the laptop, you might not get hundreds of frames running high intensity games like Cyberpunk 2077, Borderlands 4 or Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II, but you get more than enough for a great gaming experience and can max out your FPS on more competitive titles. As someone who's become obsessed with Valve's Deadlock lately, I felt my performance increase even from my home PC with the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 10, as the clarity of the screen combined with the performance provided seemed to elevate my game. Maybe it was just new PC syndrome I don't know.

A lot of this performance excellence comes down to the cooling in this system. I'm not as clued in on computers as some of the other Gamereactor staff and what goes on inside them, but I can tell you this laptop barely warmed my knee even while testing some high performance games. It gets a little loud, sure, but that smart cooling and turbocharged fans kick into gear when they're needed and allow you to keep gaming without turning your room into a sweatbox (which in the winter months might be nice actually).

The look of the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 10 is as sleek and charming as other Lenovo Legion laptops I've reviewed in the past. It comes with a little bit more of a gamer edge thanks to an RGB keyboard, but otherwise its understated, confident design just makes it a very fine-looking laptop. It is perhaps a little on the heavier side, but considering what's beneath the hood, I won't complain about half of a kilogram here or there.

Once again, Lenovo's Legion range impresses. While you might not be able to squeeze every frame out in high-end games through this laptop, and the 1TB of storage is sure to be swallowed easily if you play a lot of modern games, the components, performance, and stability on offer feels more than worth the price of entry. Throw in that brilliant screen on top, and you've got one of the best upper-mid range laptops around today.