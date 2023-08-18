Lenovo Legion Go leaks online

HQ

It's not easy to keep new hardware a secret, and there was a lot of gossip earlier this month about a Steam Deck competitor from Lenovo under the working name Legion Go, and now there's a leaked and seemingly official picture of the device. It's clear that this is something with clear inspiration from Nintendo Switch, and Lenovo Legion Go seems to be based on more or less exactly the same concept with screen and detachable controllers on each side.

In addition to the visual details, it is also rumored that the Lenovo Legion Go runs Windows 11 and some version of AMD Phoenix under the hood. Price tag and possible launch date are not reported yet, but hopefully Lenovo will officially present its portable console in the near future, complete with details on price and performance. We are really excited in any case!

Do you think the Legion Go looks cool, and is it a handheld console you would consider owning?