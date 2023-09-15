Lenovo Legion Go Hands-on: A true Steam Deck competitor

I've found the current trend of handheld gaming PCs to be a strange one. On one hand, having access to your Steam library while out and about is an exciting premise, but at the same time, I've always felt like this technology was a couple of years away from being where it needs to be to truly engage the wider consumer base. The key part to this opinion is the timeframe, as Steam Deck debuted 18 months ago, and since then we've seen more powerful systems like the ASUS ROG Ally and cloud-based units like the Logitech G Cloud. Lenovo is now getting in on this action with its all-new Lenovo Legion Go, and I've recently had the chance to get hands-on with the system, and quite frankly, it seems like Lenovo has identified the good and bad of Valve's device and made the necessary improvements.

Removeable controllers.

On the surface, the Legion Go is not actually that impressive. It is made from high-quality plastic and looks absolutely enormous on a table or in someone's hands. But it's a bit of an optical illusion, because the Go carries its size incredibly well. The system is surprisingly light, and when you start peeling away the layers and start exploring what each of the various buttons and elements do, you realise there is a method to the madness.

The Go's display is quite large, spanning 8.8-inches. To add to this, it's a very competitive QHD+ panel that looks striking and clear to the eye, all while being able to operate at various resolutions, be it from 800p all the way to 1600p. As for how the Go manages this, the operating system for the device provides you with actual ways to adjust and alter the resolution of the panel, without needing to do it manually for every game you boot up. It may seem like a strange feature to boast, but it paves the way to allow the user to make their own decision about whether they prefer visuals or performance first and foremost. And in this vein, the Go's software even allows you to adjust its power output, the speed of its fans, the refresh rate (up to 144 Hz) and more. And this all combines so that you can decide whether to aim for great quality images when watching movies and when browsing the web, or for high frame rates when gaming - or so that you can extend the battery life significantly by running the system at its bare minimum.

It's big, there's no denying that...but thankfully it isn't heavy.

The Go is powered by an AMD Ryzen Z1 chip and from what I saw and got to test, this is more than enough to play the latest games at decent frame rates and to then use the system for whatever else you may need it for. And this is a key part to mention, as the system boasts a touchscreen display and runs on Windows, meaning it is essentially a tablet too. Under the hood, there are 16GB worth of LPDDR5 RAM clocked at 7500MHz, as well as a minimum of 512GB of PCIe Gen4 SSD storage space, which can be doubled intrinsically and then bolstered further with up to a 2GB MicroSD card. It's a lot of tech to stick in one portable gadget, and Lenovo has managed to do it in such a way where it remains quiet and cool even when under stress, which isn't something many of these portable PC units can harp on about. Granted the catch is that the Go is quite large in proportions (though not heavy), and likewise it's difficult to truly know how effective the 49.2 Whr battery will be until put to the test, but with rapid charging this will hopefully not be too much of an issue.

But this is all just in regard to the PC gaming side of the Go, as this device also features elements that truly resemble the Nintendo Switch too. The controllers attached to the side of the system can be aggressively removed (yes, it does take a bit of elbow grease) and then used to play games remotely. Each controller features a joystick that uses a new responsive control system that aims to remove any semblance of drift, as well as a ton of buttons and even a small trackpad on one. The right controller even comes with a slate of additional buttons all around its body that can be activated when the FPS mode switch is toggled on its bottom, as with this you can slot the controller into a plastic peripheral so that it resembles a flight stick but acts like a mouse. You have left and right click buttons, a scroll wheel, thumb buttons, and can move it physically to move the cursor, and from what I tested, it all feels really responsive and accurate as well. These aren't motion controllers like a Joy-Con, but these controllers do feel very complex and well designed in the features they do offer.

The Go in FPS mode, with the right controller acting as a mouse.

Lenovo is also looking to support the Go with an additional software suite that allows you to easily bring together the various PC storefronts and streaming services so that you can access your library in one place. Be it Steam, Xbox, Epic, Ubisoft, and so forth, the software came across as very intuitive and easy to manipulate.

To add to this, the Go comes in a carry case that even features a defined cut-out area where you can slide and connect a charging cable to a USB-C port without needing to remove the device. And this is on top of the Go featuring a second USB-C on its top so that you can easily connect the system to a TV or monitor for big screen gaming. With an audio jack also available, and a backplate that can be adjusted so that the Go stands on its own like a Switch, the Go really does come across as a bit of a jack of all trades, a Swiss army knife equivalent of a mobile gaming PC unit.

So, while there is no denying that the Lenovo Legion Go is not the most attractive of systems, it comes across as one hell of a workhorse. Everything you could possibly want out of a mobile PC gaming system seems to be included here, be it power, customisation options, removable controls, connectivity, and so forth. Sure, there were some bugs and issues that I noticed, such as one controller disconnecting and then failing to reconnect, and some frame drops when in certain menus, but with launch set for later this year, hopefully a few software patches and updates will eliminate and tackle these problems. And then of course there's the price tag. The ROG Ally blew many away when it asked fans to dish out around £700, and since the Go is aiming for the same price bracket, no doubt some of the reactions will be the same. But this is a very capable device from what I've seen, and if don't want to brave the waters of a gaming laptop for PC gaming on the go, then this looks like it could be a very, very good solution.