Lenovo Legion Go 2 pre-orders cancelled due to high demand

And here we thought the days of gaming hardware shortages were over. Lenovo has confirmed that some pre-orders of its highly anticipated handheld gaming machine the Lenovo Legion Go 2 have had to be cancelled due to high demand.

As explained in a post on Reddit, Lenovo support explains that the portable gaming machines have reached major retailers, but pre-orders placed directly on the company's website will be cancelled due to a demand that has "substantially exceeded our projections." Not every pre-order will be cancelled, but it seems it'll be a lottery on who will have to wait and order again.

"We know this is frustrating, and we're truly sorry for the inconvenience it caused, especially for our most passionate fans. The Legion Go Gen 2 was built with you in mind, and this experience has been an important lesson for us. We'll use this to improve and ensure a better process moving forward," Lenovo writes.

Lenovo Legion Go 2 units are expected to be available next month, but we'll have to see how long these stock shortages last.